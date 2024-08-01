ICF: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $25.6 million.…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $25.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.69 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $512 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $508.3 million.

