ICE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $632 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.52 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $2.9 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.32 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.31 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICE

