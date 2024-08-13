Icad: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Icad inc. (ICAD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in…

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Icad inc. (ICAD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its second quarter.

The Nashua, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time items, were 7 cents per share.

The imaging and early cancer detection company posted revenue of $5 million in the period.

