Ibotta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ibotta Inc. (IBTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of $1.32.

The digital company that offers consumers rewards and rebates posted revenue of $87.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ibotta said it expects revenue in the range of $91 million to $96 million.

