Live Radio
Home » Latest News » IAC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IAC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 6:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $142.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The Y posted revenue of $949.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $938.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up