I3 Verticals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — I3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — I3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $56 million in the period.

I3 Verticals expects full-year revenue in the range of $228 million to $234 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IIIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IIIV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.