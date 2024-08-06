Hyatt Hotels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $359 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $359 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.53 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.76 billion.

