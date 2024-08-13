Hut 8: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $71.9 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $71.9 million in its second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $35.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.