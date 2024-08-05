Huntsman: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $22…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $22 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.