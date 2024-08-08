Live Radio
Hudson Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Hudson Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 8:47 AM

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) on Thursday reported a loss of $441,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $35.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSON

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

