Hudson Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) on Thursday reported a loss of $441,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $35.7 million in the period.

