HudBay Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $425.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $460.4 million.

