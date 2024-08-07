HubSpot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.4 million in…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.4 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $637.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $618.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.89 to $1.91.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $646 million to $647 million for the fiscal third quarter.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.64 to $7.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.57 billion.

