Hub Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 4:52 PM

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $29 million.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The transportation management company posted revenue of $986.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

