H&R Block: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $257.8 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.89 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $595.3 million, or $4.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.61 billion.

H&R Block expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.69 billion to $3.75 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRB

