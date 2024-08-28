HP: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $640 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The personal computer and printer maker posted revenue of $13.52 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, HP expects its per-share earnings to range from 89 cents to 99 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.45 per share.

