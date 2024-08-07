Horace Mann: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.8…

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The provider of auto and homeowners’ insurance for teachers and other educators posted revenue of $388.1 million in the period.

Horace Mann expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.70 per share.

