Home Depot: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.56 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $4.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $4.67 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.54 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $43.18 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.57 billion.

