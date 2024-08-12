Live Radio
HIVE Digital Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 12, 2024, 6:07 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Monday reported profit of $3.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 8 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $32.2 million in the period.

_____

