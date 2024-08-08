Hilton Grand Vacations: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HGV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HGV

