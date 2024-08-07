Hillenbrand: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $248.9 million in…

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $248.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Batesville, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of $3.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, came to 85 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The diversified industrial company specializing in business-to-business products posted revenue of $786.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Hillenbrand expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.16 billion.

