HF Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $151.8 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $151.8 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 78 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $7.85 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DINO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DINO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.