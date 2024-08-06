Heritage Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Tuesday reported profit of $18.9 million…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Tuesday reported profit of $18.9 million in its second quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $203.6 million in the period.

