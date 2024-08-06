Live Radio
Heritage Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 5:52 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Tuesday reported profit of $18.9 million in its second quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $203.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRTG

