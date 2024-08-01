Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Hercules Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Hercules Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 4:47 PM

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $41.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $125 million in the period, also matching Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTGC

