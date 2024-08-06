Henry Schein: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $104…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $104 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.14 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.28 billion.

Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.82 per share.

