Hecla Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $27.9 million.

The Coeur d`Alene, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The precious metals company posted revenue of $245.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HL

