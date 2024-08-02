Healthcare Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) on Friday reported a key measure of…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $143.5 million, or 38 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 38 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $143.8 million, or 39 cents per share.

The medical office building real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, posted revenue of $316.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $322.1 million.

Healthcare Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.53 to $1.58 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HR

