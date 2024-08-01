Haynes International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $8.1…

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $8.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kokomo, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 63 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The alloy products maker posted revenue of $153.9 million in the period.

