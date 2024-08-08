Harte-Hanks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.8 million in…

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.8 million in its second quarter.

The Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $3.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The marketing company posted revenue of $45 million in the period.

