Harrow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Harrow, Inc. (HROW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical and drug compounding company posted revenue of $48.9 million in the period.

