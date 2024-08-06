Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $59…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $59 million.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.51 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $196.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLNE

