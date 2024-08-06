Halozyme Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $93.2 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $93.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $231.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210.9 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $4.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $935 million to $1.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HALO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HALO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.