Hallador Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 5:26 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Terre Haute, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The coal, oil and gas producer posted revenue of $90.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HNRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HNRG

