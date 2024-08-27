Hain Celestial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Hoboken, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The organic and natural products company posted revenue of $418.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $418.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $75 million, or 84 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.74 billion.

