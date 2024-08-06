Hackett Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.7 million in…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.7 million in its second quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 39 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $77.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $75.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Hackett Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 39 cents to 41 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $74.5 million to $76 million for the fiscal third quarter.

