HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $26.5 million.

The Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $94.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $39.2 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HASI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HASI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.