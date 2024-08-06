GXO Logistics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $38 million.…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $38 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The contract logistics provider posted revenue of $2.85 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.

GXO Logistics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.73 to $2.93 per share.

