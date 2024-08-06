Gulfport: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.2 million…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.91 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.88 per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $181.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPOR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.