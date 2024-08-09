Live Radio
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

August 9, 2024, 6:46 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the Olympics.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Vance; Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kan.; Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Vance; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.

