GrowGeneration: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $53.5 million in the period.

GrowGeneration expects full-year revenue in the range of $190 million to $195 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRWG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRWG

