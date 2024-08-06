Grocery Outlet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Grocery Outlet (GO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $14 million.…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Grocery Outlet (GO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $14 million.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The supermarket company selling discount, overstocked and closeout products posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

Grocery Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of 89 cents to 95 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $4.3 billion to $4.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.