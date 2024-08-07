Griffon: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $41.1 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $41.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The garage door and building products maker posted revenue of $647.8 million in the period.

Griffon expects full-year revenue of $2.65 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GFF

