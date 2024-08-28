Greif: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF.B) on Wednesday reported earnings of $87.1 million in its…

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF.B) on Wednesday reported earnings of $87.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.03 per share.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period.

