Greif: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $87.1 million.

The Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

