Green Dot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.7 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $407.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $402.6 million, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $370.9 million.

Green Dot expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.59 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDOT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.