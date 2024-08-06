Live Radio
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 8:07 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Tuesday reported profit of $7.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The provider of dredging and dock-contracting services posted revenue of $170.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLDD

