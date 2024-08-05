Granite Point Mortgage Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) on Monday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) on Monday reported a loss of $63.1 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.31 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $48.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.1 million.

