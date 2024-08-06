Grand Canyon Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Tuesday reported profit of $34.9 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Tuesday reported profit of $34.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $227.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Grand Canyon Education said it expects revenue in the range of $238 million to $240.5 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $7.63 to $7.81 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.03 billion.

