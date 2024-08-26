Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 0.5 cent at $3.67 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 3 cents at $5.05 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 9 cents at $3.16 a bushel. Sept. soybeans fell by 8.5 cents at $9.44 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.82 cent at $1.75 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle fell by 1.22 cents at $2.37 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.05 cent at $.81 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.