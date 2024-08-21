Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $3.75 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 0.75 cent at $5.34 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 1.75 cents at $3.29 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was down 0.25 cent at $9.57 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was unchanged at $1.76 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle rose by 0.1 cent at $2.35 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.27 cent at $.77 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.