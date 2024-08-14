Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.5 cent at $3.77 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 0.5 cent at $5.29 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 2 cents at $3.21 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was off 1.75 cents at $9.46 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was unchanged at $1.81 a pound. Sept. feeder cattle gained 0.32 cent at $2.42 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.45 cent at $.73 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.